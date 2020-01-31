Barbara Enlow Piatt, 83, of Washington, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, in her home.

She was born April 5, 1936, in Washington, a daughter of the late Charles E. and Dorothy Taylor Enlow.

Barbara was a member of The Church of the Covenant.

She was a 1954 graduate of East Washington High School and attended Chatham College.

Barbara enjoyed needlepoint, golfing and playing duplicate bridge. She was a former member of Lone Pine Golf Club and a current member of several duplicate bridge clubs.

She volunteered with a number of organizations. She was a life member and past president of the Washington Hospital Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Neighborhood House Auxiliary, now known as the Brownson House Association.

On October 18, 1958, in Washington, she married Richard H. Piatt, who died September 1, 2015.

Surviving are four children, Laura J. Piatt of Washington, Richard H. "Dickie" (Carolyn Tart) Piatt Jr. of North Beach, Md., Debra P. Gibbs of Virginia Beach, Va., and Charles R. "C.R." Piatt of Washington; five grandchildren, Andrew C. "Rew" (Rebecca) Piatt, Allyson C. Piatt, Tyler D. "Ted" Piatt, Adam L. Gibbs, and William R. "Willy" Gibbs; a sister, Mary Jo Andrews; and two nieces, Jennifer Foody and Julie Andrews.

Friends will be received from noon to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 2, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 3. Interment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Brownson House, 1415 Jefferson Avenue, Washington.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com.