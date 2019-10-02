Barbara J. Keys, 68, of Waynesburg, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in her home.

She was born November 27, 1950, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Betty Joseph Tennant of Waynesburg and the late Carl Ray Tennant.

Barbara was a homemaker and a member of Landmark Baptist Church, Waynesburg.

She was an active participant in Greene County track and field in the 1960s, had a tech class amateur radio license and enjoyed doing crafts and going to bingo, flea markets and yard sales. In 1966, she was awarded the "Brace for an Ace" award by the Crippled Children Society.

On June 7, 1967, she married James C. Keys Sr., who survives.

Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are five children, James Keys Jr. of Florida, Karla Rae Keys (Kevin Varner) of Canonsburg, Richard (Tonia) Keys of Waynesburg, Tricia (Chris) Hilverding of Amity and Tiara Keys of Carmichaels; 11 grandchildren, Kayla Varner, Kelly Varner, James Keys III, Joshua Keys, Ricky Keys, Damon Keys, Craig King, Lauren Keys, Ryan Keys, John Wine III and Nathan Wine; 13 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Loretta DiBiase of Carmichaels and Velma Rush of Emporium.

Deceased are two brothers, Ray Tennant and Fred Tennant.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 4, with Pastor Arnold Watts officiating. Interment will follow in Jefferson Cemetery.

