Barbara Jean Horak Smith, 73, of Carroll Township, passed away at her home Wednesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born August 14, 1946, a daughter of the late Frank and Ann Urdenis Horak.

Barbara was a graduate of Donora High School Class of 1964. After attending California University of Pennsylvania, she began a career teaching in the Monongahela and Ringgold school districts.

Barbara was a loving and caring wife and mother. She enjoyed baking, decorating her house, and playing with her dogs, Abby and Holly. She was an active member of the Catholic Women's College Club.

In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Thomas E. Smith.

Survivors include her two sons, Thomas B. Smith and Brian (Jamie Maselli) Smith; a granddaughter, Sophia; sister Marjorie (John) Kerekes; sister-in-law Jane Davis; brother-in-law James Smith; and nephew Jack Kerekes.

Arrangements are being handled by Anthony L. Massafra Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 40 Second Street Extension, Donora, PA 15033, (724) 379-6900, where friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 13. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, December 14, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Valley Church with the Rev. Fr. Kevin Dominik officiating.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Donora Public Library, 510 Meldon Avenue, Donora, PA 15033.

