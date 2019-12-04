Barbara Katalsky, 89, of Avella, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, December 2, 2019, with her sons by her side.

She was born December 5, 1929, in Port Vue, a daughter of the late Mike Dukman and Mary Hazuga Dukman.

Mrs. Katalsky had lived in Avella since 1936 and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church – Byzantine Rite of Avella.

Barbara enjoyed getting her hair done and in her younger days, she loved to go dancing with her husband, Steve, at the Washington American Legion.

On August 21, 1948, in St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church of Canonsburg, she married Steve Katalsky, who passed away October 23, 1995.

Surviving are two sons, Thomas Katalsky and Michael Katalsky, and a half sister, Helen Minda, all of Avella.

Deceased, in addition to her husband of 47 years and her parents, are two half brothers, Michael and John Kacik.

All services are private. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Avella.

Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.