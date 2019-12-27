Barbara L. Cole, 68, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born November 17, 1951, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Robert Cole Sr. and Clara "Sally" Tharp Cole.

She was a graduate of Uniontown High School and California State University.

Barbara retired as manager of the Pennsylvania CareerLink office in Waynesburg after 38 years of service.

She served on the board of directors of the Community Foundation of Greene County and the board of trustees of Cornerstone Care. Barbara was a member of the Waynesburg Rotary Club.

Her favorite pastimes were reading and shopping.

Surviving are a brother, Robert W. Cole Jr., and a sister, Mary Ann Hanley, both of Waynesburg; three nieces, Courtney Tharp, Erica Willing and Jennifer Cole; a grandniece, Hailey Tharp; and a grandnephew, Bryan Tharp. She also leaves her beloved Yorkie, Woody.

The family is grateful for the support of Barbara's longtime co-worker and friend, Peggy Weckerly of Butler.

At Barbara's request, private interment will be in Rosemont Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.