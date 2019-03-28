Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara L. Galbraith.

Barbara L. Galbraith, 95, formerly of McDonald, died Sunday, March 24, 2019.

She was born November 10, 1923, in McDonald, a daughter of John and Harriet Fayolle Ceyrolles.

Mrs. Galbraith was a graduate of McDonald High School. She worked as a pay clerk for Pittsburgh Coal, Midland Mine.

On July 12, 1946, she married Donal M. Galbraith, who died November 10, 2008.

Barbara was a member of McDonald Bridge Club and McDonald Garden Club.

Surviving are four sons, David J. ( Christine Bossi) Md. of Altoona, Matthew J. (Nancy) of Millvale, Steven R. (Wanda) of Mechanicsburg and Barrett D. (Ramona) Galbraith of McDonald; sister, Loretta Smith of Virginia; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Deceased is a sister, Norma Ceyrolles.

All arrangements are private and entrusted to the Nation Funeral Home Inc., 218 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Memorial contributions are suggested to Heritage Public Library, 52 Fourth Street, McDonald, PA 15057.