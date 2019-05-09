Barbara L. Porter, 83, of Canonsburg, passed away at peace with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, May 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Paramount Senior Living in Peters Township.

She was born December 14, 1935, in Cape May, N.J., a daughter of the late Eugene and Louvinia McDonel Dorn.

Mrs. Porter was a homemaker who enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of Central Assembly of God Church in Houston.

On June 12, 1954, in Norfolk, Va., she married Joseph E. Porter, who passed away February 27, 2005.

Surviving are two daughters, Deborah Johns of Canonsburg and Sherry (fiancé Robert Robarge) Shrock of Fostoria, Ohio; a sister, Margaret "Susie" (Frank T.) Audette of Knotts Island, N.C.; four grandchildren, Sarah Johns, Eric Smith, Wendy Evens and Jackie (Nick) Lyons; and four great-grandchildren, Emma Smith, Jason and Lily Evens, and Finley Lyons. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Mario L. DeAngelo Funeral Home, 194 East College Street, Canonsburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in the funeral home, with Pastor David Warnock officiating. Interment will be held in private in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at a later date.

