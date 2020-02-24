Barbara Lee Bierer (1934 - 2020)
Service Information
Richard R Herod Funeral Home
501 Morgantown St
Point Marion, PA
15474
(724)-725-5245
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
Bridgeville, PA
Obituary
Barbara Lee Bierer, 85, of Greensboro, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Waynesburg Heath and Rehabilitation Center, following an illness of several months.

Born September 10, 1934, in Jefferson, Greene County, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary McMinn Polosky.

Barbara was a graduate of the former Jefferson High School, where she was the head majorette in 1952. She was a skilled seamstress, working for over 12 years for Greenway Manufacturing in Waynesburg. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to The Meadows Casino and playing the slot machines.

Surviving are her husband, Richard Bierer; three children, Bill Ross and wife Jackie of Waynesburg, Brian Ross of Beallsville, Ohio, and Jennifer Cecere and husband Jon of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Billy Ross and wife Angela, Nick Ross, Remington Ross, Garrett Cecere and Logan Cecere; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Ciancuillo and Alayna Ross; and a sister, Jonetta Battistoni of Greensburg.

Also deceased are a granddaughter, Carie Lynn Ross; a brother, Reed Polosky; and a sister, Victoria Maslanka.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no public visitation. Friends are invited to join the family for graveside services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Arrangements are in the care of Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, 724-725-5245.

www.herod-rishel.com
Published in Observer-Reporter on Feb. 24, 2020
