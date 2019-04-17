Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Louise Corey Sarakowski.

Barbara Louise Corey Sarakowski passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the intensive care unit of West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, after a lengthy illness.

Barb was born October 1, 1958, the sixth child of Ruzzie and Rose Megyesi Corey. She was a 1976 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School and spent her time before motherhood in the service industry.

From 1981 until 2000, Barb was married to Mark Sarakowski, who survives.

She spent years involved in Slovene National Benefit Society 138 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 553, both in Strabane.

Barb was employed for many years by Olympic Enterprises Inc. and finished her working career as a cashier at The Meadows Casino.

All of these activities were surpassed by her intense love and devotion to her children, Rosanna (Eric), Amanda (Ross), Stephen and Samantha (Scott), and grandchildren, Bradley and Stella. She leaves behind siblings Sam (Marsha), Julie (Duane), John (Doreen) and Jim (Joe), along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are a brother, Ruzzie Jr., and infant brother Michael.

According to Barb's wishes, she is to be cremated. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of her life from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at The Ramada Inn, Chestnut Street, Washington.