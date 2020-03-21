Barbara Mary Walnoha

Barbara M. Walnoha, 89, of McDonald, passed Friday, March 20, 2020.

She was born June 4, 1930, in Swansea Wales, UK; a daughter of Leonard and Mae Gould Cox.

Mrs. Walnoha was a secretary for Anderson Equipment in Bridgeville for more than 25 years.

On May 14, 1955, she married Richard H. Walnoha, who passed February 13, 2013.

Barb was a member of the McDonald Women's Club and Garden Club. She was a volunteer at the McDonald Trail Station and Meals on Wheels. Barb also loved to knit.

Surviving are a daughter, Dawn (Keith) Walnoha-Mackechnie of Vancouver; a son, David (Rhonda) Walnoha of Espyville; and a grandchild, Collin Mackechnie.

Deceased are a sister, Rita Dianna; and four brothers, Albert, William, John and Tony Cox.

Services are private and entrusted to Nation Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 21, 2020
