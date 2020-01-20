On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Barbara Patterson took her place beside the angels and was reunited with the love of her life.

She was a native of Waynesburg, where she met her future husband, Floyd "Pat" Patterson. They were married November 5, 1955, and remained so for 55 exciting years until his death in 2010.

With an entrepreneurial spirit, they purchased a small garden nursery in Gulfport, Mississippi in 1970 and turned it into one of the most successful nurseries in the state. Once she felt the earth in her hands, she knew that that was what she wanted to do for the rest of her life. She found that there was something peaceful and yet energizing about planting, nurturing and watching things grow. To that end, she took great pride in beautifying the Mississippi Gulf Coast by donating numerous plants and trees.

She was devoted to her customers and that devotion was returned in kind. Her credo was an educated customer is a returning customer. She found time to teach community education classes at night.

She was the first female licensed landscaper in south Mississippi. She spoke at seminars, conventions and garden clubs and was also a frequent guest on WLOX's "Good Morning South Mississippi." She served on the founding committee that established the plant certification program in the state.

She was a member of the Southern Nurserymen's Association and the Mississippi Nurserymen and Landscape Association.

As a grandmother, she invested her time at her grandchildren's school teaching the children art appreciation and introducing them to the world of art.

Barbara loved to travel. She has been to North Africa, Europe, Asia, Central America as well as Australia and New Zealand. It would not be unusual seeing pictures of her on a camel near the pyramids, feeding kangaroos, visiting the Uffizi in Florence, in a gondola in Venice, the Louvre in Paris, the Pergamon in Berlin or staring up at the Great Wall of China.

She visited 49 of the 50 states, but of all those exotic places she has been to, the place she loved the most was Disneyworld.

She never traveled alone, always taking family, friends or employees. Everyone having a wonderful experience with her was very important. She believed that making memories cannot be washed away by a hurricane.

For the past five years, she had been a resident of Greenbriar Nursing Center, D'Iberville, Miss., where she peacefully passed away in her sleep.

She was cared for lovingly by the nurses and all members of the staff.

She is survived by her daughter, Beth Anne Patterson of Gulfport; grandson Charles Klumb of Gulfport; granddaughter Sarah Ellen Klumb Gilliam and her husband, Seth of Groton, Conn.

She is also survived by her two stepsons, Floyd Thaxton Patterson Jr. and his wife Jerry of Starkville, Miss., and Allen W. Patterson of Vancleave, Miss.; six stepgrandchildren; and eight stepgreat-grandchildren.

Also surviving her are her two brothers, Arthur Lynn Huffman Jr. of Waynesburg and Los Angeles, Calif. and Carl Huffman and his wife Cindy of Waynesburg; her sister, Heidi Anne Gordon and her husband Sonny Gordon of Los Angeles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd "Pat" Patterson of Gulfport; her parents, Arthur and Evelyn Huffman of Waynesburg; and her stepdaughter, Susan Moore of Sumrall, Miss.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, January 20, in Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road in Gulfport.

Visitation will also be held at noon, with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 21, in Shelton Baptist Church, 2274 Monroe Road in Moselle, Miss.

Burial will follow in Shelton Baptist Church Cemetery.

A guest book may be signed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.