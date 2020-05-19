Barbara Patterson Spease
Barbara Patterson Spease, 59, of Washington, went to be with her Lord Monday, May 18, 2020, after a lingering illness. She was born May 3, 1961, in Washington, a daughter of the late Ruth White Patterson Redman of Washington, and James Patterson of Pickerington, Ohio.Barbara was the widow of the late Ronald Edward Spease, who passed away January 2, 2000.She grew up in South Strabane and graduated from Trinity High School. Barbara devoted her life over the years to the loving, excellent care of many clients suffering with disabilities as a live-in caretaker for Christine's Domiciliary Care home in West Washington until her retirement.Surviving are her nephew, Kenneth E. (Janet L.) Patterson Jr., who along with her three nieces, Victoria Barney, Jen Yater Naylor, Tamika Little and friends Nina Harrison and Dave Wright, surrounded Barbara with loving care during her illness. Also surviving are her stepson, Troy Spease; brothers Jeffrey Patterson, Wayne Patterson; and several nieces and nephews.Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are her brothers, Kenneth E. Patterson Sr., James Patterson; and her niece, Kelly E. Patterson."Never get tired of doing things for others. Sometimes those little things occupy the biggest part of their hearts." That's how Barbara lived her life taking care of those less fortunate. Proverbs 19:17 -Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done.The doctors, nurses and staff members from Washington Hospital and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center provided excellent care and special attention to Barbara while staying in their facilities. Their communication with the family members that were not allowed to visit with Barbara during the COVID-19 epidemic was comforting and greatly appreciated. Jennifer Quinones, RN from Heartland Hospice extended special care to Barbara.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held. Interment will be private.





Published in Observer-Reporter on May 19, 2020.
