Barbara S. Peterson, died unexpectedly, at home, September 13, 2020.

Barb was called Maggie by her first grandchild, and from then on, the nickname was affectionately used by those close to her.

Barb was born June 23, 1935, in Washington, a daughter of Lindsay and Virginia Swart.

Barb married Karl Peterson in 1955 and they moved to Wyalusing in 1960, where he practiced medicine. She was active in the Wyalusing community and helped their eight children to do the same through participation in sports, music and civic organizations. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Maggie. She had a vivacious personality and always made friends everywhere she went.

She was the loving and devoted mother of Kathy (Ron) Trowbridge, Barb (Steve) Williams, Karl "Tiger" (Gina) Peterson, Melissa (Greg) Sola, Rebecca (Mark) Bilinski, Michael (Karen) Peterson, Keith Peterson and Kevin (Lisa) Peterson.

She was adored as Maggie by grandchildren, Brent (Beth) Trowbridge, Erica (Aaron) Kuzmick, Meghan Kershner, Katie (Bill) Garber, Kenny (Rhonda) Williams, Jon Peterson, Joe (Roxana) Peterson, Nick Bilinski, Alex (Kristen) Peterson, Alan Peterson, Karly (Kohle) Jones, Kelsy Peterson (Chris Schanstra), Keegan Peterson, Alyssa Peterson (Brian Ongeri) and Matt (Ann) Leonard; as well as great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Michael and Matthew Trowbridge; Andrew and Ian Kuzmick; Myles and Wesley Kershner; Evan, Lindsay and Noah Garber; Maddy, Lexi and Allie Williams; Grace and Emma Peterson; Klaire Jones; and Elise Ritter.

Every family gathering was a very special time that was near and dear to her heart. She will be missed so very much. The family is grateful that her love and support was such a big part of their lives.

A service celebrating Barb's life was held for immediate family at the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church on September 21. Interment will be private.

Donations in Barb's memory could be directed to Joyce Meyer Ministries Hand of Hope (www.joycemeyer.org under Hand of Hope tab), or a local ministry or food pantry.