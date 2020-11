A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard L. "Dick" Barnes, who passed away November 10, 2020, will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday, November 30, in the Holy Rosary worship site of St. Oscar Romero Parish, Muse-Bishop Road, Muse.

Interment will follow at 11 a.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, with full military honors accorded by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 191 Honor Guard of Canonsburg and the United States Navy.