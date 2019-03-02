Barre Albert McClay, Sr., 82, husband of Joyce McWilliams McClay, passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at home with his loving wife by his side. They were married on August 22, 1959 and shared nearly 60 wonderful years together.

He was born March 26, 1936 in Brownsville, a son of the late Dr. Frederick Jones and Alia Jane Barre McClay. He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cynthia Ann McClay, and an infant brother, Earl McClay.

A 1954 graduate of Washington High School, he also attended Florida Southern College.

Mr. McClay retired after 40 years from Jessop Steel Company. He was a charter member and former deacon of The Church of The Covenant Presbyterian Church in Washington. He was a member of Sunset Lodge #623 Free & Accepted Masons and Scottish Rites Bodies Valley Pittsburgh Consistory, and a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #776.

He served his country as a Supply Sergeant for the Pennsylvania National Guard.

After moving to Myrtle Beach, S.C., he began working with Arcadian Shores Golf Course for 12 years until his illness, and was also a proud member of the OD Shag Club in North Myrtle Beach.

Survivors, including his wife, are two sons, Barre A. McClay, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Bradlee McClay, Sr. of Washington; two daughters, Debra Nicolella and husband, Anthony of Washington, and Lisa Gemmell and husband, Stewart of Del Ray Beach, Fla.; five grandchildren, Abbi, Vincent and Jacob Nicolella, Bradlee, Jr. and Haylee McClay.

A Memorial Service will be held in The Church of the Covenant, 267 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301 at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, with Dr. Stuart Broberg officiating. Visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Church of the Covenant, 267 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301 and directed to Stained Glass Window Restoration or to , 332 North Lauderdale, Memphis, TN 38105.