Barry Dean Chambers, 62, of Carmichaels, died Monday, March 4, 2019, in his home, after a long illness.

Mr. Chambers was born August 1, 1956, in Uniontown, a son of the late Anthony and June Danley Chambers.

On June 20, 1992, Barry married Stephanie Buday, who survives.

Also surviving are his daughters, Megan Collins (James) of Uniontown and Floretta Chambers, at home; a grandson, Elias Anthony Dean Collins; family friend Michael Pavlic, who helped take care of Barry with Stephanie and Floretta; two sisters, Darlene Hathaway of Pitt Gas and Marlene Reid (David) of Carmichaels; three brothers, Eugene Chambers of Richeyville, Ronald Chambers (Marianne) of Ambridge and Jaime Chambers (Lisa) of Crucible; a sister-in-law, Judie Buday of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.

He also leaves behind his pets, Kona and Lela.

A brother, Anthony Chambers, is deceased.

Mr. Chambers was employed for 19 years by All-Clad Metalcrafters of Canonsburg. He also worked on the family farm, until becoming ill.

Friends will be received in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., the time of a prayer service, Thursday, March 7, A Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church, 408 Route Eighty Eight Road, Carmichaels, PA 15320, with Father Francis Frazier as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Crucible.