Barry L. Jones, 74, died suddenly Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020, after suffering a major heart attack in his home in Ellsworth.

Barry was born January 22, 1946, in North Charleroi, a son of the late Joseph "Babe" Jones and Helen Girdish Jones.

Barry spent his youth growing up in Bentleyville. He later went on to receive his bachelor's and master's degrees in education from California University of Pennsylvania. Barry spent nearly 40 years of his life dedicated to the passion of teaching while working in the Trinity School District. He was very proud of the time he spent in the classroom introducing his students to the classics and teaching over 1500 students how to play Chess. He will likely be remembered as a stern but fair teacher whose primary concern was always the development of his students.

Barry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carleen Kurowsky Jones. They married June 24, 1978. As was his nature, Barry stepped in as Carleen's caretaker for the past few years after her illness and nursed her back to health. Throughout this challenging time, he never left her side and was always there to address her every need. Barry was a selfless family man to the utmost. For those lucky enough to know him, Barry will be remembered as an actual role model of a husband, father and overall family man.

He is also survived by his two proudest accomplishments: his son, Jeffrey Jones (Katherine), and his daughter, Rachel Jones. His canine granddogs, Anya and Domino, will also miss him. Also, surviving are his elder brothers, William Ronald Jones (Cindy) and Gerald Jones. Also surviving are his two beloved sisters-in-law, Judy Kennedy and Joy Kurowsky (Dave). He also left behind nephews and nieces Tom Jones (Kelly), Christy Puskarich, Michelle Carney (Ryan), Jane Lavazoli (Jeff), Robyn Fisher (Ray), Ronald Jones (Traci), Brad Kurowsky (Rhianna) and Matthew Kurowsky (Brittany) of Charleroi, along with their children, Aubrey, Elijah and his special buddy, Landon.

Barry never liked being the center of attention, and per his wishes, there will be no services. The family asks that memorial donations be made directly to a teacher of one's choice to be used in their classrooms. Barry wanted nothing more than a better future for his family, friends and students, and these donations will help ensure that dream can become a reality.

All arrangements are under the direction of Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.