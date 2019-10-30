Beatrice Ann "Granny" Durbin, 79, of Waynesburg, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born August 21, 1940, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Samuel and Mildred Swaniger Toland.

Her husband, Charles E. Durbin, passed away in May 1997.

Beatrice worked alongside her husband for several years. She had also worked as a waitress in Russo's Restaurant in Waynesburg.

Granny loved spending time with her grandchildren. She liked to solve puzzles and watch "Barnwood Builders."

Surviving are three daughters, Barbara Bird (Gary) of Virginia, Rita Phillips (Daniel) of Clarksville and Pamela Yeager of Carmichaels; three sons, Roger Durbin (Christine) of Jefferson, Robert Durbin of Clarksville and Rodney Durbin (Denise) of Clarksville; 27 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; and two stepgreat-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Dolores I. Herrod of Waynesburg, and two brothers, Thomas R. Toland and Stanley E. Toland, both of Waynesburg.

Deceased are two sons, Kevin and Chuck Durbin; a son-in-law, Tony Yeager; three sisters, Eileen Purman, Nellie Toland and Linda Young; and five brothers, Harold, Ray, Jim, Samuel and an infant brother.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 1. Burial will follow in Muddy Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.