Beatrice "Bea" Imbrogno, of Elco, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg.

She was born in Elco on October 5, 1939, a daughter of Charles "Scotty" and Lillian V. Gabrik Brown.

Bea was a graduate of California Teachers College, received her Master's in Education from West Virginia University, received her certification for drug counseling from Pittsburgh University and also had attended Duquesne and Penn State Fayette Campus for several other courses. She was a school counselor for the the former Fallowfield Township grade school and for the Charleroi Area Middle School for many years.

Bea was a member of the former Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church Roscoe, had served on the Elco Borough Council and was a member of the First Slovak Ladies Association. She enjoyed traveling and driving her 1974 Volkswagen Beetle.

Bea is survived by her husband, John P. Imbrogno; her children, Anne and Dan Taylor of Martinsburg, W.Va., William John Imbrogno and fiancee Jennifer of Port Richie, Fla., Carrie Imbrogno O'Dell and husband Dennis of Albany, N.Y; a "stepson" Edward and Mary Harris; grandchildren, Josh and Abby Taylor, Duncan O'Dell and Oliver; and her close cousins, Paul and Pam Lane.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, in the Melenyzer Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Inc. 1008 Furlong Avenue, Roscoe, where a Blessing Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 25, with Reverend James Bump officiating. Entombment will follow at Mon Valley Memorial Park, Carroll Township. Online condolences may be expressed at www.melenyzer.com