Beatrice J. Lee died Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center, North Main Street, Washington.

She was born October 19, 1932, in Washington, a daughter of the late Samuel Comito and Rose Maggi Comito.

Bebe Comito graduated from Trinity High School in 1950, where she was a cheerleader, active in many other activities and loved by her classmates. She started her career as a clerk at the Washington office of Prudential Insurance Company and worked her way up to office manager. After that, she was office manager for Atlantic Aviation Company at the Washington County Airport. After Atlantic Aviation closed their Piper Aircraft sales office, she went to work at Blackbox Corp. in Cecil Township as a sales representative, then as a group office manager until her retirement. During her retirement, she served as secretary and financial secretary at Third United Presbyterian Church in Washington.

Bea was an active member of Martha V. Paul Chapter 404 of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as Worthy Matron from 1973 to 1974.

In 1964, she married Harry Lee, who survives. They enjoyed 55 years of a happy marriage in their home in Buffalo Township.

She is also survived by a sister, Norma Tracanna; brother-in-law Louis Aquilino; and several nieces and nephews.

Also surviving are her stepson, Donald Lee, and his wife, Lorraine, their children Mara Lee and Craig Lee, his wife, Amanda, and their daughter, Bennett Lee.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are sisters Mary Flis and husband Albert, Teresa Toth and husband John and Emma Aquilino, and a brother-in-law, Fred Tracanna.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 4, with Pastor Fran Skariot officiating. Burial will follow in Cross Creek Cemetery. Order of the Eastern Star will hold services at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

