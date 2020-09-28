1/1
Beatrice M. Ensminger
Beatrice M. Ensminger, 81, of Holbrook, Pa. died at 9:41 a.m. , Friday, September 25, 2020 in her home after being seriously ill for the past year.

She was born December 28, 1938 in Springhill Twp. (Hart's Run), Greene County, Pa. a daughter of the late John Lester and Wilma Marjorie Crawford Bungard and had resided in Jackson Twp. since 1969.

She was a 1957 graduate of the former Waynesburg (Pa.). High School.

Mrs. Ensminger enjoyed the time with her grandchildren, all animals, reading, raising flowers, crocheting, sewing, cooking and quilting. She also was an avid collector of figurines of roosters, apples and rabbits.

She was employed by the former G.C. Murphy Company in Washington following graduation from high school, after raising her children she was last employed as a cook and dietician by the former Tedrow PCH in Waynsburg.

On July 7, 1962 she married Earl "Bud" Ensminger who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Mark Ensminger, at home; two daughters, Lori (Logger) Walker of Holbrook and Gina Blackmon of Waynesburg; two grandchildren, Bradley Walker and Randi Blackmon; a great- grandchild, Braylee Walker; a brother, Howard Bungard of Lippencott.

Deceased in addition to her parents is a half – brother, Sam (Sonny) Crawford.

At the request of the family there will be no viewing or funeral service. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, Rogersville, Pa.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 28, 2020.
