Beatrice "Bea" McMillen Balentine of Milford, Conn., passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, after a short illness. She was recently predeceased by her husband of 66 years, William "Bill" Balentine.

Bea was born June 27, 1929, in Pittsburgh, to Stewart and Esther McMillen and raised in Washington County.

She graduated from Canonsburg High School and went on to take additional courses in business before marrying her high school sweetheart, Bill Balentine, June 13, 1953. They established their first home in Las Cruces, N.M., after Bill was posted to duty at the White Sands Missile Range. They moved to Costa Mesa, Calif., in 1962, where they lived until moving to Connecticut in 1999 to be closer to their family.

Bea was an active member of the Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Costa Mesa, where, among her many roles, she was employed as the church secretary for many years. After retirement, she went on to work as an administrative associate for Service Corporation International at Pacific View Cemetery in Newport Beach, Calif.

Bea is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Balentine and son-in-law Mike Ferrari of Oxford, Conn.; her granddaughter, Sarah Ferrari Keel, her husband Cyrus Keel and a great-grandson, Cashius Keel of Keystone, Colo.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made in Bea's memory to the (heart.org) or to the / , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

Arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home, Milford. Services will be at Smith's Thursday, December 12, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m., the time of services. Burial will be in King's Highway Cemetery, Milford.

Additional information can be found at georgejsmithandson.com or by calling 203-874-2588.