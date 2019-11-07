Ben "Benzo" Robinson, 43, of Ellsworth, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, in his home.

He was born September 10, 1976, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late Michael V. Robinson and Eileen Nairn Barker of Eighty Four, who survives.

Ben was a self-employed car detailer and was the owner of a Buy Here and Pay Here car lot in Ohio.

Cars were his passion and in his lifetime Benzo owned more than 50 Mercedes Benzes. He was a BMX bike racer, a skateboarding enthusiast and a gifted guitar player.

Also surviving are his mother's husband, Tony Barker; and a sister, Sheri L. Robinson (Bill Ilg) of Indianapolis, Ind.; several cousins and three nieces.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, in First Presbyterian Church of Bentleyville, 812 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314, with the Rev. Andy Scott officiating. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.