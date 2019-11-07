Ben Robinson (1976 - 2019)
Greenlee Funeral Home - Bentleyville
619 Main Street
Bentleyville, PA
15314
(724)-239-2191
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Bentleyville
812 Main Street
Bentleyville, PA
Ben "Benzo" Robinson, 43, of Ellsworth, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, in his home.

He was born September 10, 1976, in Columbus, Ohio, a son of the late Michael V. Robinson and Eileen Nairn Barker of Eighty Four, who survives.

Ben was a self-employed car detailer and was the owner of a Buy Here and Pay Here car lot in Ohio.

Cars were his passion and in his lifetime Benzo owned more than 50 Mercedes Benzes. He was a BMX bike racer, a skateboarding enthusiast and a gifted guitar player.

Also surviving are his mother's husband, Tony Barker; and a sister, Sheri L. Robinson (Bill Ilg) of Indianapolis, Ind.; several cousins and three nieces.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, in First Presbyterian Church of Bentleyville, 812 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314, with the Rev. Andy Scott officiating. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 7, 2019
