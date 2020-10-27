Benjamin David Barney, 53, of Washington, passed away suddenly Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Born March 8, 1967, in Washington, he was a son of the late Lonnie and Ruth Barney.

He was the devoted husband and best friend of Cyndi Barney for 20 years; loving stepfather of Kacey (Michael) Bertovich and Levi Raineri; dear brother of Kate (Don) Call; also survived by nieces and nephews.

Dave enjoyed building bird houses, day trip travels and playing with his Labrador retrievers. Dave was a good friend and neighbor to all, always willing to help out when he could. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the family.

View and sign the family's guest book at Pittsburghcremation.com.