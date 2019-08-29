Benjamin F. Jury (1958 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin F. Jury.
Service Information
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA
15017
(412)-221-3333
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Benjamin F. Jury, 61, of Houston, died suddenly Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

He was born June 28, 1958, in Clearfield, a son of the late Bennie and Twila Mae Lauver Jury.

On September 5, 1981, he married Cheryl McCool Jury, who survives.

Ben was a hardworking, Christian family man, who enjoyed working on cars and helping out his family and friends. He was a retired employee of Houston Industrial.

Surviving, along with his wife, are three children, Danielle (Aaron) Friederich, Benjamin Jury and Lindsay (Mark) Waltz; three grandchildren, Madyson Liptak and Issac and Jacob Waltz; a brother, Samuel (Sue) Jury; and two sisters, Barbara (the late Tom) Hufnegel and Jeanette (the late John) Martel.

Deceased is a sister, Ruby Boyd, whose husband, Mark, survives.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, with Minister Philip K. McCool officiating. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, South Fayette Township.

View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.