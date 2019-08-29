Benjamin F. Jury, 61, of Houston, died suddenly Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

He was born June 28, 1958, in Clearfield, a son of the late Bennie and Twila Mae Lauver Jury.

On September 5, 1981, he married Cheryl McCool Jury, who survives.

Ben was a hardworking, Christian family man, who enjoyed working on cars and helping out his family and friends. He was a retired employee of Houston Industrial.

Surviving, along with his wife, are three children, Danielle (Aaron) Friederich, Benjamin Jury and Lindsay (Mark) Waltz; three grandchildren, Madyson Liptak and Issac and Jacob Waltz; a brother, Samuel (Sue) Jury; and two sisters, Barbara (the late Tom) Hufnegel and Jeanette (the late John) Martel.

Deceased is a sister, Ruby Boyd, whose husband, Mark, survives.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 31, with Minister Philip K. McCool officiating. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, South Fayette Township.

