Benjamin M. Williams, formerly of Canonsburg and McMurray, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the H. J. Heinz VA Medical Center in Pittsburgh.

He was born September 23, 1933, in Houston, a son of the late Benjamin and Mildred Williams. He was also predeceased by brother John K. Williams, brother David Williams and sister Bess Groves.

He is survived by a sister, Mildred Williams of Ridgecrest, Calif., and brother Charles J. Williams and wife Ruth of Bedford. Also surviving are a nephew, James P. Williams, wife Tanya and their son, Hunter of Gordonville.

He served in the U.S. Army as a company tank commander and was a life member of the National Rifle Association, American Legion, board member of Keystone Paralyzed Veterans and other organizations.

His greatest joys were hunting, fishing and serving his fellow veterans. He was honored by the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System in 2018 for 1,290 hours of volunteer work over 11 years.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Keystone Paralyzed Veterans, 1113 Main Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15215.

