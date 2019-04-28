Benjamin R. Brown, 73, died Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born July 1, 1945, in Washington, a son of the late Benjamin H. and Leona Jenkins Brown.

He was a 1964 graduate of Washington High School.

Ben and his wife Beverly moved to the area from Washington in 1965. He came to the area to work in the steel industry for Plibrico Sales and Service for 40 years. Ben founded his own business Castruction Company, which he operated for 50 plus years.

He served on the Farmers National Bank Board for 20 years and the Western Reserve School Board for eight years from 1982 to 1990. Ben was a board member of the Western Reserve Athletic Boosters serving for 12 years and also coached Western Reserve baseball for 15 years. He was a member of the Salem Golf Club, Argus Lodge of F & AM, and Salem Elks Lodge 305. Ben was an avid golfer and enjoyed NASCAR and camping. He enjoyed spending time on the family farm. Ben didn't know a stranger and was a friend to all.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Beverly Wright Brown, whom he married July 10, 1965; five children, Shannon (Jennifer) Brown of Ellsworth, Sharry (Lee) Himes of Ellsworth, Christopher Brown of Greenford, Joy (Erik) Eichert of Berlin Center and Benjamin K. (Michele) Brown of Salem; a sister, Carol M. Brown of Washington; and 12 grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.

In addition to his parents, two brothers, Richard L. Brown and James H. Brown, also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 6, at Western Reserve United Methodist Church with Pastor Russ Adams officiating. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 5 and 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service on Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be donated to Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road, (US 62), Canfield, OH 44406 or Grace Hospice, 7206 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Benjamin's obituary may be viewed, and condolences sent at www.starkmemorial.com.