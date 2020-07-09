Benjamin T.J. Sakel, 31, of Marianna died in his home on Monday, July 6, 2020.

He was born July 21, 1988 in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, a son of George and Sharen Livingood Sakel.

He was a 2006 graduate of Bethlehem-Center High School, where he played trumpet for six years in the Bulldog Marching Band, played soccer for four seasons and was kicker for the football team his senior year. Ben was self-employed, owning and operating Sakel's Concrete Solutions.

As a youth, he attended St Oliver Plunkett Parish where he served as altar boy. He enjoyed music, especially playing his guitar and listening to his favorite band Hatebreed. He was a proud Dad of a Little Boy named Bentley, who's Mother, and the love of Ben's life Brittany Mancini, died February 22, 2018.

Surviving in addition to his son, Bentley; and parents; are a brother, Franklin A.E. Sakel of Millsboro; niece, Liliana Ellen Grace Sakel; as well as many Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins.

Deceased in addition to Brittany; are his grandparents, Andrew and Mary Dudash Sakel and Frank and Grace Kunselman Livingood.

Services will be private and being handled by Nichol Funeral Home Washingon- Marianna, PA. An online guestbook may be signed at www.nicholfuneralhome.com