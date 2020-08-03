1/1
Bernard D. Rush
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Bernard "Bernie" D. Rush, 90, of Eighty Four, died Saturday morning, August 1, 2020, at Presbyterian SeniorCare – Southminster Place, Washington.

He was born August 26, 1929, in Washington, a son of Robert J. Rush and Helen Leonard Rush.

He was a graduate of the Avella High School and attended Penn Commercial in Washington.

For 50 years, he was an accountant and co-owned and operated Rush Accounting, P.C. in Eighty Four and Bentleyville.

A veteran, he served during the Korean War as a corporal with the U.S. Army.

Mr. Rush was a member of the Emmanuel United Presbyterian Church and the Pennsylvania Society of Public Accountants.

His wife, Eleanor Bostich Rush, died July 17, 2008. They were married September 2, 1950, in Ellsworth.

Surviving are a daughter, Joy Lynn Rush Budkey (Jim) of Kernersville, North Carolina; son, Barry L. Rush (wife Donna) of Eighty Four; four grandchildren, Barry Lee Budkey Jr. (wife Dia), Michael Rush (fiance Emily), Courtney Rush (Zack) and Benjamin Rush; great-grandson, Harrison Lee Rush; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a son, Bernard D. Rush Jr.; and a brother, Robert J. Rush Jr.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, with Rev. Dawn Sherwood, pastor of Emmanuel United Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330 (www.washingtonpashelter.org)

Due to the current limitations on gatherings set by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, visitors in the funeral home during the visitation will be restricted to 25 at a time. Visitor's time will be limited to five minutes so others have the opportunity to pay their respects. Facial covering and social distancing are required in the funeral home. Please refrain from visiting if you have traveled to or from a Corona Hot Spot in the last 14 days.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Service
10:00 AM
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Interment
Beallsville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home Inc
809 Main St
Bentleyville, PA 15314
(724) 239-2255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved