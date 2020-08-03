Bernard "Bernie" D. Rush, 90, of Eighty Four, died Saturday morning, August 1, 2020, at Presbyterian SeniorCare – Southminster Place, Washington.

He was born August 26, 1929, in Washington, a son of Robert J. Rush and Helen Leonard Rush.

He was a graduate of the Avella High School and attended Penn Commercial in Washington.

For 50 years, he was an accountant and co-owned and operated Rush Accounting, P.C. in Eighty Four and Bentleyville.

A veteran, he served during the Korean War as a corporal with the U.S. Army.

Mr. Rush was a member of the Emmanuel United Presbyterian Church and the Pennsylvania Society of Public Accountants.

His wife, Eleanor Bostich Rush, died July 17, 2008. They were married September 2, 1950, in Ellsworth.

Surviving are a daughter, Joy Lynn Rush Budkey (Jim) of Kernersville, North Carolina; son, Barry L. Rush (wife Donna) of Eighty Four; four grandchildren, Barry Lee Budkey Jr. (wife Dia), Michael Rush (fiance Emily), Courtney Rush (Zack) and Benjamin Rush; great-grandson, Harrison Lee Rush; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a son, Bernard D. Rush Jr.; and a brother, Robert J. Rush Jr.

Friends are welcome from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where services will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, with Rev. Dawn Sherwood, pastor of Emmanuel United Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in Beallsville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330 (www.washingtonpashelter.org)

Due to the current limitations on gatherings set by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, visitors in the funeral home during the visitation will be restricted to 25 at a time. Visitor's time will be limited to five minutes so others have the opportunity to pay their respects. Facial covering and social distancing are required in the funeral home. Please refrain from visiting if you have traveled to or from a Corona Hot Spot in the last 14 days.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message.