Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernard P. Augier.

Bernard P. "Bernie" Augier, 45, of Canonsburg, died Friday, February 8, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, in UPMC-Presbyterian hospital, Pittsburgh, due to respiratory complications from Hodgkin's disease.

He was born August 25, 1973, in Washington, a son of Bernard R. Augier of Canonsburg and Patricia L. Murray-Augier of Canonsburg, with whom he lived.

Mr. Augier graduated from Canon-McMillan High School in 1991. He worked as a communication specialist at the Comm Group for five years and as a service manager for Caterpillar for 12 years.

He was involved with Wheels, Wings & Wishes, which raises money for Make-a-Wish Foundation.

A Steelers fan, Mr. Augier enjoyed cooking for family and friends, riding his Harley, shooting guns and playing video games. He was never one to stray away from danger.

Mr. Augier always made people laugh and always had a smile on his face.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are several aunts, uncles and cousins, several brothers by other mothers, and his dog, Cyan.

Deceased are his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, in the Chartiers Room, 370 Commercial Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

Memorial donations may be made to Wheels, Wings & Wishes, 138 North Jamestown Road, Moon Township, PA 15108 (wheelswingswishes.com), or Medical and Health Sciences Foundation, Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, 3600 Forbes Avenue at Meyran Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com