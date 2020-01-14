Bernard R. "Bernie" Augier, 77, of Canonsburg, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020.

Born August 19, 1942, he was a son of the late Agnes Scheletsky and Raymond Augier.

He was a loving companion to Darlene Malie and cherished brother to Michelle (Scott) Decker. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Bernie will be joining his son, Bernard P. Augier, who passed away February 8, 2019.

Bernie proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars posts 2026 and 553, the Slovak Club, Polish National Union and French clubs. He also enjoyed antique cars and motorcycles. Bernie will be dearly missed by his pets, Simba and Turbo.

A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, with full military honors. A celebration of his life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 18, in Veterens of Foreign Wars Post 553, 109 View Avenue, Strabane, PA 15363.

Arrangements are entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angel Ridge Animal Rescue, 390 Old Hickory Ridge Road, Meadow Lands, PA 15347.

To view and sign the family's guest book, visit pittsburghcremation.com.