Bernard Tychinski

Bernard "Bernie" Tychinski went to be with his Lord on June 26, 2020, after a brief struggle with cancer.

He was born in Hagerstown, Md., on October 31, 1942, a son of the late Felix "Phil" and Lily Tychinski. During his childhood, they lived in Hazleton, for several years and then moved to Penn Yan, N.Y., which is on Keuka Lake.

Mr. Tychinski graduated from Penn Yan Academy High School. He served in the Army with the 82nd Airborne Division from 1961-1964. He was very proud of his military service.

Mr. Tychinski received his Bachelor's of Science degree in social work from California University of Pennsylvania, and in 2002, he graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a master's degree in social work. He was employed with the Children and Youth Social Services Agency for 36 ½ years, first as a social worker and then as a social work supervisor. He retired in 2007.

Since 2012, he had worked part-time as a service coordinator with Presbyterian Senior Care. He led a men's group both at Southmont and Southminster, which he really enjoyed.

Bernie is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Kathleen, and his two beloved daughters, Raynae Tychinski of Washington and Megan (Jason) Krystofik of Ashburn, Va. He was the proud pap-pap of Madison and Ethan Krystofik of Virginia.

Bernie is also survived by two sisters, Lillian (George) Hickman of The Villages, Fla., and Jan (Doug) Burr of Lawrenceville, Ga. He had three nieces, Deidra Gunner, Jami Burr, and Loretta Belsick. He had two nephews, Clint Hickman and Andrew Belsick. He also had four great-nephews, Chase, Jacob, Evan and Grant.

Family and friends were important to him. He took many vacations on Keuka Lake and loved to revisit his childhood village of Penn Yan and connect with many of his friends there.

He was a great storyteller and shared many of his stories with family and friends. Mr. Tychinski enjoyed listening to country and rock music. He also loved reading about the history of our country, and he loved to watch Turner Classic old movies.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and also a member of American Legion Post 175 and Elks 776, all in Washington.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 1, in Immaculate Conception Church, with Father George Chortos as celebrant. Entombment in Washington Cemetery will be private.

The family requests that masks be worn during visitation and the funeral mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, Donor Care Center, PO Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675-8541.

Military rites will be accorded by American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

Additional information and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.