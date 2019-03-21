Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertell Robert Kelly.

Bertell Robert Kelly, 84, of Cecil, died peacefully Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in his home.

He was born July 20, 1934 in Oakdale, son of the late William and Nellie Martin Kelly.

Mr. Kelly was a Private 1st class in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of White Eagles and Veterans of Foreign Wars 191, both in Canonsburg, Muse Italian Club, and Westland Sportsmen's Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. His happiest times were spent with his grandchildren.

Early in his work years he was a police officer in Oakdale, then worked at Dravo Corporation in Pittsburgh shipbuilding and retired as a steamfitter foreman at Woodville State Hospital.

Surviving are his wife, Pauline Gossett Kelly; a daughter, Kelly (Chris) Marshall of Cecil; grandchildren, Logan and Lylah Marshall of Cecil; two sisters, Patty (Bob) Lewis, and Virginia Owens; and a brother, Dick (Marylou) Kelly all of Oakdale; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Eleanor Pettibon, Nancy Harbison and Ann Hennon; and two brothers, David and Bill Kelly.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Route 50), Cecil, where a blessing service will be held at noon Friday, March 22, with Father George DeVille officiating.

Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, where full military honors will be accorded by Canonsburg VFW 191 Honor Guard.