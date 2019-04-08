Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha Elizabeth Dye.

Bertha Elizabeth Dye passed away gracefully Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Lady Lake, Fla., where she lived under the tender care of her youngest daughter, Kathy, and son-in-law Mark Harshman.

She was born November 2, 1924, in Charleroi, to Ernest Hugo Colditz and Rose Anna Katherine Ochsenhirt Colditz and grew up in Washington.

She graduated from Trinity High School in 1942 and worked in the payroll office at Hazel Atlas Glass Company.

On September 5, 1945, she married Joseph "Joe" Dye, a childhood friend and neighbor since third grade. Joe was in the U. S. Navy during World War II, and after many letters to each other they felt they were meant to be married. After 56 years of marriage and five children, Joe went to be with the Lord October 27, 2001.

Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, brothers John Colditz and Frederick "Fritz" Colditz, and her sister Margaret "Peg" Martin, whom she lovingly called "Maggie."

She is survived by her children, Janet (Jim) Linn, Richard Dye, Betsy (Bill) West, Dan (Mary Ellen) Dye, and Kathy (Mark) Harshman; and by her 14 grandchildren, Jaime O'Connor, Michael Linn, Chris Dye, Brent Dye, Courtney Dye, Bill West, Marc Alfano, Jessica Dye, Elizabeth Meola, Zach Dye, Randall Dye, Jamie Harshman, Amanda Funkhouser and Adam Harshman. She is also survived by 15 great-grandchildren.

Her favorite Bible passage was Psalm 91.

The greatest legacy she leaves behind is the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she loved and for whom she faithfully prayed. She lived the life of a Proverbs 31 woman and will be deeply missed.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the William G. Neal Funeral Home, 925 Allison Ave, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11 with Pastor Gary Gibson officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, billygraham.org, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C. 28201.

