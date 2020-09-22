1/
Bertha Jane Griffin
1932 - 2020
Bertha Jane Griffin, 87, of Washington, died Sunday, September 20, 2020, in her home.

She was born October 3, 1932, in Carmichaels, a daughter of the late Silas and Cora Elizabeth Rhinehart Solomon.

Bertha was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she had been an usher.

Mrs. Griffin had worked as a seamstress for both Bobbi Brooks and Gabriel's.

Bertha loved her family and enjoyed getting her family together for events and get togethers.

On July 11, 1956, she married Raymond J. Griffin, who died July 3, 2011.

Surviving are six daughters, Monica Malloy of Library, Margaret (George) Swan of South Carolina, Pamela (Anthony "Skook") Hollenbach of Meadow Lands, Cynthia (Dale) Hampton of Washington, Michele (Phillip) Shook of Washington and Brenda (Steve) DiDonato of Pittsburgh; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; and a nephew, Fred Wroble.

Deceased are three sisters, Sarah Solomon, Margaret Menhart and Mary Wroble.

All services are private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

Additional information, and guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
