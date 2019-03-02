Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bertha M. Devore Snodgrass.

Bertha M. Devore Snodgrass, 89, of Somerset Township, Eighty Four, died Friday morning, March 1, 2019 at Lasosky's Personal Care Home, Clarksville.

She was born March 11, 1929, a daughter Alvin and Laura Rainey Devore.

Mrs. Snodgrass was a member of the Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, Eighty Four.

She had worked as a manager for Sun Carpet in Charleroi.

Her husband, Frank D. Snodgrass, whom she married July 31, 1948, died January 27, 2016.

Surviving are daughters, Rowena R. Moore (Leslie "Dee") and Barbara A. Sellaro, all of Eighty Four; grandchildren, David Moore (Roxanne), Heather Blostic (Kevin), Erin Brounce (Justin) and Amber Booher (Paul); great-grandchildren, Jordan Moore, Logan Blostic, Gavin Blostic, Alvin Jacob Talbert, Emery Sellaro, and Travis Baker; a sister, Virginia Hart of Lone Pine and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a son, Alvin H. Snodgrass

Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Inc., 809 Main Street, Bentleyville, 724-239-2255, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5 with the Rev. John Dykstra, officiating.

Interment will follow in Pigeon Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pigeon Creek Presbyterian Church, 45 Church Road, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Visit www.thompson-marodi.com to leave a condolence message, order flowers and share photos.