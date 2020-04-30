Bertha M. Diesel, 95, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully at 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Donnell House, Washington, following a brief illness. She was born May 27, 1924, in Westland, a daughter of the late Pete and Sophia Sharek.

Bertha live most of her life in Muse, where she was a devoted member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Cecil High School Class of 1942, and had been the proprietor of Sharek's Grocery in Muse for many years.

Mrs. Diesel enjoyed television, loved playing cards, spending time on her patio and her cat Missy.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her beloved children, daughters Sandra Marie Hankey and husband John of Clinton, April D. Hahn and husband William of Pittsburgh, Kimberly Anglin and husband Christopher of Sharpsville, son Robert J. Diesel and wife Pam of Rockwood, daughter-in-law Deana Diesel of Grand Blanc, Mich.; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Diesel was the last of her immediate family. Deceased is her husband, Robert Milton Diesel; her son, Peter Louis Diesel; a grandson, Douglas P. Hankey; three sisters, Adele Waite, Estelle Fagen and Jean O'Neil; and her brother, Walter Sharek.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services. Family will have a private (limited to 10 persons) visitation in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, where a Catholic Blessing Service will be LIVESTREAMED for family and friends through the funeral home website, www.salandrafunerals.com at 11 a.m. Friday, May 1, with the Rev. George T. DeVille officiating through Zoom. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Peters Township.

