Bertha M. Wiegmann, 93, of Burgettstown, Jefferson Township, passed away Thursday evening, May 14, 2020, in Valley Hospice of Trinity West Hospital, Steubenville, Ohio.She was born February 5, 1927, a daughter of the late William and Gertrude Mechling.After graduating from Follansbee High School, she worked for Lantz and Modern Dairies, Southerland Lumber and Cunningham Machine Shop before retiring from the Eldersville Post Office, where she was the postmaster.Her husband of 54 years, Vernon "Bub" Weigmann, passed away October 2, 2002.Mrs. Wiegmann was a longtime and faithful member of the Eldersville United Methodist Church.She is survived by her son, Richard Wiegmann of Burgettstown; two granddaughters, Kai-Leigh M. and Jordan R. Wiegmann; a sister, Bessie McCaffrey of Weirton, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two sisters, Lois G. Lantz and Eunice Crabtree, and two brothers, Andrew and Forrest Mechling.Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 17, in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021. In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state and Centers for Disease Control, a total of 25 people may be in the funeral home at one time. We ask for everyone's cooperation and patience practicing social distancing, wearing face masks and limiting visits to 10-15 minutes.Funeral services for Bertha and interment in Bethel Cemetery will be held privately for her immediate family.Those wishing to remember Mrs. Wiegmann in a special way can make a memorial donation in her memory to Eldersville United Methodist Church, 15 Church Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021.











