Bertha May Bright Reichel, 89, of Monongahela, passed away peacefully Thursday, October, 15, 2020, in the residence of her daughter at Coweta, Okla. She was born May 10, 1931, at home in Valley Inn, Carroll Township, a daughter of the late Frank and Sophie Kirschner Bright.

Bertha was a graduate of Monongahela Senior High School Class of 1949 and was married November 18, 1950, to Albert H. Reichel Sr.

A homemaker, she was a devoted wife caring for the home and raising three children – her two sons and a daughter. Bertha was an active member of the Grace Lutheran Church of Monongahela, where she was a Sunday school teacher and for many years sang in the church choir, co-chaired church funeral dinners and made baptism napkins. She co-organized the Grace Lutheran Quilters, who for more than 35 years made and sold quilts in order to donate finances to the church and charity organizations. She also sewed very many lap robes, walker pockets, bibs to be donated to nursing homes and those in need and knitted head caps for preemie babies. Bertha was talented and skilled in many crafts, including sewing, needlework, crochet and knitting among some of her favorites. On many occasions she taught others, having been a Cub Scout leader and a 4-H leader for girls, teaching them knitting, sewing and home-making. Bertha was involved in several organizations. She, along with her husband, enjoyed Western-style square dancing and bowling with the Wednesday Senior bowling league.

Bertha was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry Bright, George Bright, Bud Bright, Ralph Bright and Charles Bright of Monongahela; and a sister, Mary Alice Rogers.

In addition to her husband, Albert H. Reichel of Monongahela, whom she had celebrated 69 years of marriage with, she is also survived by sons Albert H. (Mary) Reichel Jr. of Athens, Ala., and Michael L. Reichel of Monongahela; daughter Michele "Shelly" (Thomas) Owens of Coweta; five grandsons, Joshua, Derrick, Shaun, Cody, Casey; two granddaughters, Stephanie and Teresa; and two great-grandchildren, Kenadie and Jack.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, at the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com. At the family's request, interment will be private and held in Monongahela Cemetery. Guests are asked to please abide by personal protective guidelines and social distancing.