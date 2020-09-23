Berton "Bert" C. Flowers, 87, of Washington, passed away September 19, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital.

He was born April 10, 1933, in Canonsburg, a son of the late Smith Alexander Flowers and Leadie Smith Flowers.

Bert attended Canonsburg High School. He was Private, First Class, Heavy Mortar Company, 110th Infantry in the National Guard of the United States until 1950. He completed the Transportation Movement Control Specialist Course in the United States Army in 1953, stationed in Austria and honorably discharged from the Army in 1961. While serving, he received the Occupancy Medal Germany and National Defense Service Medal.

He was retired from A&P Supermarket. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 175, also a member of the Arms Club, the Moose Lodge 22 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars ("VFW").

Bert loved dancing and gardening. He was a man who didn't hesitate to fix something when it was needed. Whether it was a broken window, a scraped knee or a broken heart. He taught all his children to be self-reliant and to believe in themselves.

Surviving are five children, Leadie Jo Flowers, Tracy Zacny (Mike), Clinton Jay Flowers, Steven Grant Flowers and Stewart Guy Flowers (Donna); brother, Jim Flowers; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Deceased is a brother, Raymond Flowers.

Bert resided with his loving caregivers, Ed Brownlee and Donna Long, who will miss him dearly.

Services are private and will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post 175, 168 Park Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

