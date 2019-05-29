Beth "Boqun Lin" Huang, 93, of Washington, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Premier Washington Health Center.

She was born April 6, 1926, in Cheng Du, China, a daughter of the late Shou Zhang Lin and Zhun Xiu Chao.

Mrs. Huang graduated from National Central University in China with a degree in chemistry. For 46 years, she was a professor at Northeast Forestry University in China.

She was passionate about education and enjoyed reading and networking with her friends online. Mrs. Huang also enjoyed traveling to mountains and forested areas, and, at age 89, traveled to the forests of Tibet.

On August 31, 1949, she married Julian "Ji Ling" Huang, who died May 25, 2005.

Surviving are a son, Mike Mai Huang of Winfield, Ind., and two grandchildren, Lituo Huang and Cecelia Hilda Huang (Gil Haftman).

Deceased are a daughter, Xun Huang; a brother, Borui Lin; and a sister, Boxiu Lin.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, May 30, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.