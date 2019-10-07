Bettie M. Wagener Calvert, 100, of Waynesburg, died at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.

She was born Tuesday, August 19, 1919, in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Herbert L. Wagener. Sr. and Goldie Marie Grigsby Wagener.

Mrs. Calvert spent most of her life in Greene County, where she was a member of Washington Street United Methodist Church for more than 80 years and had attended the First United Methodist Church, both of Waynesburg. She was a former member of the Friendly Circle Sunday School Class.

Bettie was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, having been to games at Forbes Field, Three Rivers Stadium and Heinz Field. For eight years, she worked as a cashier at the former Waynesburg A&P. Then from 1969 to 1981, she was a cafeteria worker for Waynesburg Central High School.

Her husband, Haven E. Calvert, died December 11, 1982.

Surviving are a daughter, Christi Weston and her friend Miles Miller of Morgantown, W.Va.; two sons, Robert H. (Beth Ann) Calvert of Accident, Md., and Rick A. (Karen) Calvert of Waynesburg; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was the last of her immediate family.

Deceased are a daughter, Rita Widdup; a granddaughter, Amy Calvert; and a brother, Herbert L. Wagener Jr.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of service, Tuesday, October 8, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with the Rev. David Lake officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Morgan Township.

