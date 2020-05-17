Betty A. Burroughs, 90, of Washington, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare.She was born September 4, 1929, in Washington, a daughter of the late Daniel Rose and Julia Protherow Rose.Ms. Burroughs was a member of Wash High class of 1947, and she was retired from Schneider's Dairy, where she had worked as a secretary.She loved to shop at Giant Eagle, where she loved to talk to the people there, and enjoyed the people from Washington Rides, who were always so kind to her. She also loved to read.Surviving are a granddaughter, Melissa M. Phelps (David D. Phelps IV) of Alexandria, Va., and a close friend, Evelyn Carter of Washington.Deceased is a son, Daniel Scott Burroughs.Due to crowd restriction guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, no public visitation or services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 17, 2020.