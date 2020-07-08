1/1
Betty Geraldine Fretz
1932 - 2020
Betty Geraldine Fretz, 87, of Washington, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at The Grove.

She was born December 14, 1932, in Claysville, a daughter of the late Kilborne Hancher Sr. and Irene Pearl Gray Hancher.

Betty worked in housekeeping at the Washington Hospital for 25 years.

She was a former member of Loyal Orders of Moose #22 Ladies Auxilliary.

Betty enjoyed spending time outdoors and gardening.

On March 17, 1982, she married James Fretz, who died in 1992.

Surviving are a son, James (Daphne) Molinaro of Canonsburg; a daughter, Irene Molinaro Byrd of Washington; three brothers, Kilborne (Vera) Hancher Jr., Earl Lee Hancher of Florida, Edward Lloyd Hancher of Washington; two grandchildren, Zackary Byrd and Amber Grady; great-grandchildren, Madison and Logan Byrd; many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a son, James Molinaro who died in infancy; and two brothers, Donald Rex Hancher and William Wayne Hancher.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of service, Thursday, July 9, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Burial will follow in West Alexander Cemetery.

Additional information and guestbook are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
JUL
9
Service
01:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
Funeral services provided by
William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-8122
