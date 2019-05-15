Betty J. Conklin, 84, of Washington, formerly of Canonsburg, died peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019, in her home. She was born November 20, 1934, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late John and Mary Zahorchak Wallo.

Mrs. Conklin graduated from Canonsburg High School. She was a homemaker and Roman Catholic. She was a real people person that loved talking with people. Mrs. Conklin loved spending time with her family, especially the time that she spent with her grandchildren. Her family meant everything to her. Mrs. Conklin whole heartedly supported her children's and grandchildren's love for showing horses. She will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

On December 1, 1956, she married Raymond Ross Conklin, who died November 8, 2018.

Surviving are a daughter, Mari Beth (Albert) Guido of Washington; two sons, Mark Raymond Conklin of Washington and Eric Allan (Christy) Conklin of Hilliard, Ohio; a brother, Ernest Wallo of Canonsburg; two sisters-in-law, Grace Wallo and Betty Wallo; four grandchildren, Morgan Guido, Joseph Conklin, Lauren Conklin and Jack Conklin; and a special nephew, John (Icie) Evans. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Conklin was preceded in death by two brothers, Albert and John Wallo; and by a sister, Ann Evans.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director. A Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery Four Seasons Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be made to at or to Washington City Mission, 84 W. Wheeling Street, Washington PA 15301. Condolences may be expressed at www.WarcoFalvoFuneralHome.com.