Betty J. Post Good, 80, of Washington, died Thursday, November 14, 2019, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law.

She was born September 12, 1939, in Washington, a daughter of the late James Paul and Sarah Trussell Post.

Betty worked as a waitress at Truck Stops of America, in Dallas Pike, until she became a homemaker later in her life.

She was a lover of animals, gardening and anything else in the outdoors. She had a contagious laugh that often filled the room. She never went to feed her cows without her makeup and hair fully done.

On August 18, 1980, in Washington, she married Wayne Good, who died February 28, 2007.

Surviving are a daughter, Myrna (Craig) Phillips of Washington; a brother, James H. (Betty Jane) Post of Washington; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Scott) Chaney and Tracy (Joseph Desmond) Phillips, both of Washington; a great-grandson, Michael Makripodis; and two nephews, James and Mark Post.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are a sister, Marlene "Boo" Cummins; and her first husband, Kenneth R. Remaly.

Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 18. Interment will follow in Prosperity Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Amedysis Hospice, 480 Johnson Road, Suite 230, Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R, Piatt, owner / supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan and Andrew Piatt, directors.