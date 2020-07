Betty J. Grillo, 93, of Cecil, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 12, at Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Rt. 50), Cecil,

Contributions in her memory may be made to www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. A full obituary will be published later in the week.