Betty J. Grillo, 93, of Cecil, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 24, 1927, in Cecil, a daughter of the late Joseph Turiczek and the late Katherine Walters Turiczek Moravitz.

She was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, St. Mary Church, the Altar Society and Legion of Mary and Bethany Quilters. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, baking, sewing, quilting, knitting and gardening.

She worked at Acme Market from 1945-1947, was a homemaker and worked with her daughter as a receptionist at McMurray Styling Salon.

Surviving are daughters, Catherine (Andrew) Lory of Barre, Vt., Patricia (Gary) Fisher-Weissert of Southpionte and Elizabeth "Tina" Hervol of Cecil; a son, Ernest (Sheila) Grillo of Sammamish, Wash.; five grandchildren, Morgan Lory, Adam Lory, Nicole Hervol, Michael (Jessica) Hervol and Jason Fisher; great-grandchildren, Van, Gage, Asher and Mason Lory Hannah and Olivia Elizabeth Fisher and Jackson Michael Hervol; two sisters, Joan Balazick of Lone Pine and Dolores (John) Antonacci of Jefferson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Grillo, in 2012.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, in the Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, 3378 Millers Run Road (Route 50), Cecil, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9 a.m. Monday, July 13, followed by a Christian Funeral Mass held at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church of Corpus Christi Parish, with Father Stan Gregorek, officiating.

Interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org or Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson's.org.