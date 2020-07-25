Betty J. Hildebrand, 87, of Washington, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in the Greenery Center for Rehab and Nursing, Canonsburg.

She was born March 14, 1933, in Washington, a daughter of the late Michael and Teresa Repon Smagner.

Betty was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Glyde.

She was a 1951 graduate of Washington High School. After graduation, she met her husband, George, and moved to California. After residing there a few years, they returned to Washington. After raising her family, she worked as a secretary for Findley Refractory. She was later the owner and operator of the Red Brick Inn.

Betty was a member of Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #776, Washington.

She lived her life for her family. Her children and her grandchildren meant everything to her. In her free time, she enjoyed watching all her children and grandchildren's sporting events through the years, traveling and bowling. She will be remembered for her skills in the kitchen. Her favorite saying was, "I never met a stranger," which was an excellent example of her big heart.

On March 20, 1952, in Washington, she married George R. Hildebrand, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Robert J. Hildebrand of Washington; four daughters, Maureen Albert of Scottsdale, Ariz., Colleen (Lisle Zehner) Russo of Washington, Kim (Joseph) Maize of McMurray and Lisa (James) Welch of Claysville; eight grandchildren, Robert J. Hildebrand Jr., Chris Albert, Michael (Shannon Murray) Albert, Ryan Maize, Aaron (Annemarie) Maize, Amanda (Glenn) Williams, Donald (Liz) Welch, Dennis (Hanna Groom) Welch; four great-grandchildren, Bryce Maize, Karlee Williams, Georgie Hildebrand and Aria Albert; several nieces and nephews; and three sisters-in-law, Gertrude Sten, Shirley Hildebrand and Shirley Smagner.

Deceased are four brothers, Sonny, Matt, John and Mike Smagner; and four sisters, Teresa Carter, Jessie Vezie, Beatrice Plovic and Honey.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be held Monday, July 27 and are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Feed the Children at www.feedthechildren.org, or to the World Central Kitchen at www.wck.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Services are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Andrew C. Piatt, director.