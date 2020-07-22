1/1
Betty J. Hughes
1932 - 2020
Betty J. Hughes, 87, of Washington, died Monday, July 20, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born December 20, 1932, in Washington, a daughter of the late Wendell W. and Winzella Minnie Williams.

Ms. Hughes was a 1951 graduate of Washington High School, and went on to work for the Betty Gaye Dress Shop, RCA, as a secretary for Washington Hospital, Nationwide Insurance in Columbus, Ohio, and was also the manager of Williams Family Manor for 14 years.

She was a past worthy matron of PHA #88 of the Order of the Eastern Star for two years, and was a member of IOTA and the SAK Seniors' Group.

She was a member of the John Wesley United Methodist Church, Washington.

Surviving are a son, Douglas B. (Linda) Williams of Washington; a sister, Gloria J. Bates of Columbus; three grandchildren, Tracey Williams, Brandi (Jeremiah) Ankrom and Stacey Washington; a godchild, whom she raised, Cordell A. Young; five great-grandchildren; a stepgreat-grandchild; three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Wendell Williams Jr. and John R. Williams.

All services will be private and have been entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Charles R. Piatt, owner / supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.







Published in Observer-Reporter from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PIATT-BARNHILL FUNERAL HOME - WASHINGTON
420 LOCUST
Washington, PA 15301
(724) 225-3100
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Rest in Paradise Ms Betty. What a beautiful soul. Sending my sincere condolences to the family.
Kim Robinson
Friend
July 23, 2020
Loved will be missed...
Lenore Gilliam
Friend
July 23, 2020
May God be with you and the family in this time of sorrow. Send love and prayers.
Nina Jackson
Family
