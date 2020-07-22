Betty J. Hughes, 87, of Washington, died Monday, July 20, 2020, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born December 20, 1932, in Washington, a daughter of the late Wendell W. and Winzella Minnie Williams.

Ms. Hughes was a 1951 graduate of Washington High School, and went on to work for the Betty Gaye Dress Shop, RCA, as a secretary for Washington Hospital, Nationwide Insurance in Columbus, Ohio, and was also the manager of Williams Family Manor for 14 years.

She was a past worthy matron of PHA #88 of the Order of the Eastern Star for two years, and was a member of IOTA and the SAK Seniors' Group.

She was a member of the John Wesley United Methodist Church, Washington.

Surviving are a son, Douglas B. (Linda) Williams of Washington; a sister, Gloria J. Bates of Columbus; three grandchildren, Tracey Williams, Brandi (Jeremiah) Ankrom and Stacey Washington; a godchild, whom she raised, Cordell A. Young; five great-grandchildren; a stepgreat-grandchild; three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Wendell Williams Jr. and John R. Williams.

All services will be private and have been entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc. Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Charles R. Piatt, owner / supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.